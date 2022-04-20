Actress Ananya Panday recently posted about her happy place from the sets of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan asking people what inspires them.

Ananya Panday, a Gen Z celebrity, is known for sharing positive messages with her admirers on social media. The actress also just shared a photo of her happy location on social media.

The actress resorted to social media to share her joy and to encourage her admirers to 'Share your positivity of the day.'

She wrote in the post, "MY HAPPY PLACE❤️

BEING IN FRONT OF THE CAMERA🎥"

"TELL US WHAT INSPIRES AND MOTIVATES U! #SOPOSITIVEDSR"

On the occasion of World Social Media Day two years ago, Ananya organised a special project called "So Positive" to combat social media bullying. The goal of the effort is to raise awareness about social media bullying and to spread positivism.

On the work front, the actress has begun filming for her next film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, produced by Excel Entertainment and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. With Liger, opposite south superstar Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya is also the youngest to land a Pan-India film so early in her career.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.