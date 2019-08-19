Ananya Panday parties with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, shares pictures on social media

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year earlier this year. Though the film failed to impress the critics, it managed to achieve a decent box-office collection. Taking some time off from the her busy schedule, the actress stepped out in the city to party with her friends along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Ananya took to social media to share the pictures from her party. She chose to don a glittery pink backless dress for the party. One of the pictures from her stories show all of her friends huddled together, posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, Ananya recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film has been bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra. Apart from Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release on 10 January 2020.

Aryan. who recently lent his voice for the Hindi version of Disney's The Lion King, is studying filmmaking in New York. While talking about his kids Suhana and Aryan's career objective and path, Shah Rukh Khan has often mentioned that both his children want to associate with films. While Suhana is expected to follow in the footsteps of her father and pursue acting, Aryan may take filmmaking as a career path.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 16:03:30 IST