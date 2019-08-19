You are here:

Ananya Panday parties with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, shares pictures on social media

FP Staff

Aug 19, 2019 16:03:30 IST

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year earlier this year. Though the film failed to impress the critics, it managed to achieve a decent box-office collection. Taking some time off from the her busy schedule, the actress stepped out in the city to party with her friends along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Ananya took to social media to share the pictures from her party. She chose to don a glittery pink backless dress for the party. One of the pictures from her stories show all of her friends huddled together, posing for the camera.

Check out the pictures here

Ananya Panday parties with Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan, shares pictures on social media

A screenshot from Ananya Panday's Insta stories

A screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories

A screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories

Meanwhile, Ananya recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film has been bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra. Apart from Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release on 10 January 2020.

Aryan. who recently lent his voice for the Hindi version of Disney's The Lion King, is studying filmmaking in New York. While talking about his kids Suhana and Aryan's career objective and path, Shah Rukh Khan has often mentioned that both his children want to associate with films. While Suhana is expected to follow in the footsteps of her father and pursue acting, Aryan may take filmmaking as a career path.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 16:03:30 IST

tags: Ananya Panday , Aryan Khan , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Shareworthy , Suhana Khan

also see

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's first look poster for short film The Grey Part of Blue unveiled

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's first look poster for short film The Grey Part of Blue unveiled

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee hospitalised, daughter assures that his condition is stable

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee hospitalised, daughter assures that his condition is stable

Travis Scott fills Kylie Jenner's home with rose petals for her birthday; Twitter asks 'who will clean all the mess'

Travis Scott fills Kylie Jenner's home with rose petals for her birthday; Twitter asks 'who will clean all the mess'