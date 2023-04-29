Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been making headlines lately for her upcoming role in Balaji Telefilm’s Dream Girl 2. To keep the attention on her own character, Ananya took to the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore to promote the movie.

While at the match, Ananya spoke about the fun they had playing cricket on the set of Dream Girl 2, “During our shoot in Mathura, we played cricket and I have to admit, my co-star was quite impressive on the field. However, I managed to get him out.” she replied playfully. The hosts of the event also played the Dream Girl challenge with Ananya, showing her pictures of different celebrities and testing her knowledge. When asked about the highest run-scorer this season, she said, “I think…this time, it will be (Virat) Kohli.”

Dream Girl 2, is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is set to release on 25th August 2023. Fans of Ananya Panday and Bollywood are eagerly anticipating the movie’s release and can’t wait to see how her character stacks up against the beloved Pooja.

