Ananya Panday continues to prove her mettle as an actor with her hard work and dedication. Ananya, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, has been winning hearts ever since. Not just the audiences, but the young actress is also a favorite with brands. She has a long list of brands to her name, right from clothing brands to the most recent being an International jewellery brand.

Ananya’s unique fashion sense, onscreen appeal, and relatability has instantly made her a foremost choice for leading brands. With over 19 brands to her kitty, Panday endorses jewellery brands, to clothing and shoe brands, along with perfume body mist brands.

Talking about her films – she has 4 big films including Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and 2 unannounced projects.

While Poo is everyone’s favourite, Ananya Panday has time and again expressed her love for Kareena, whom the Liger actress considers her idol. Therefore, on the occasion of her 24th birthday, Ananya channelled her inner Poo and recreated scenes from K3G. It happened at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party, which also happened to be on Ananya’s birthday. Now, on the occasion of Halloween, Ananya chose to dress like Poo in OG shimmery pink top and dazzling miniskirt. Not only this, but the actress also recreated Bebo’s iconic scenes, and not to skip the birthday girl was approved by none other than Kareena herself.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Ananya dropped a recreational video of Poo. In the video, Ananya decked in a pink denim jacket atop the iconic backless pink shimmery top and beige mini leather skirt can be seen mouthing dialogues from K3G. Ananya seems to have taken care of all the minute details, as she can be seen carrying a fur scarf around her neck, sunglasses on her head, and a small matching bag on her shoulders. This was in October this year.

