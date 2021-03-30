Anand Pandit's Chehre, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, gets postponed amidst rising coronavirus cases
Chehre was set to release on 9 April, but the makers are soon to announce the new release dates
Anand Pandit’s Chehre, a Rumy Jafry directorial, has got postponed owing to the rise in coronavirus cases across the nation.
After the lockdown last year, many filmmakers were awaiting the release of their upcoming films in 2021. Even though the theatres and other establishments are functioning smoothly across the country, the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern. Considering the situation the nation is going through and keeping the safety of fans in mind, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has decided to postpone the release of their much-anticipated film Chehre.
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the mystery-thriller was all set to release on 9 April. However, the film is now pushed ahead and the new release date will be announced soon.
Sharing about the decision, Producer Anand Pandit said in a statement, "Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely."
Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.
