The Hindi teaser of the most awaited and the biggest Pan-India film, “Underworld Ka Kabzaa” was unveiled recently. The teaser was wholeheartedly perceived by the audiences and it garnered immense love and appreciation for it’s thrilling suspense and the magical collaboration of Superstar Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa on the silver screen.

After setting a mark in Bollywood with back-to-back blockbuster hits, Anand Pandit has now forayed into the South Industry with ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa.’ Speaking about what intrigued him to back the project, he shared, “Content driven films rule my choices. I am excited to be backing Underworld Ka Kabzaa because I believe it has the kind of storytelling audiences will enjoy. The scale and treatment of the film is international and it was an obvious decision to release the film in multiple languages. Gone are the days when language determined boundaries. Today good content is language agnostic. We have crossed into the realm of an Indian film industry where strong, authentic films will automatically see multiple language releases.”

Adding to this director R Chandru said, “ It’s our privilege to be associated with Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, as he has the greatest vision for the film. We are overwhelmed with the response we’ve received on the Hindi teaser and we really hope Underworld Ka Kabzaa becomes an ultimate entertainer for the audiences, across the nation.”

The teaser of Anand Pandit’s Underworld Ka Kabzaa crossed more than 7.5 million views in just 24 hours and is still garnering praise on various social media platforms.

The story of the film revolves around underworld don Arkeshwara and his power that set a benchmark in the pages of Indian history. Underworld Ka Kabzaa is directed by R. Chandru and has an astonishing star cast consisting of highly accomplished actors like superstar Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Drishyam 2 star, Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.