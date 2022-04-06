Anand Mahindra congratulates Indian composer Ricky Kej for winning a Grammy with a tweet
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter in order to congratulate Indian-origin music composer and Grammy winner Ricky Kej.
Ricky Kej is an Indian musical composer who earned his first Grammy in 2015. It was in the category of Best New Age Album for the album Winds of Samsara. This time, he and his childhood hero, Copeland, have won a Grammy.
As a result, Ricky Kej turned to Twitter to share a jubilant post with the description, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you.”
Anand Mahindra, businessman and chairperson of the Mahindra Group, quoted Ricky’s tweet and congratulated for the composer by writing, “The music in this album is beautiful — almost ethereal. Tracks like ‘A Prayer’ are evidence of how versatile you are in using different genres of music, but still the sound & the vibrations are essentially the sounds of India. Thank you for making us proud.”
The music in this album is beautiful—almost ethereal. Tracks like ‘A Prayer’ are evidence of how versatile you are in using different genres of music, but still the sound & the vibrations are essentially the sounds of India. Thank you for making us proud @rickykej 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/gzCAl6jqEr
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2022
