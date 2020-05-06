You are here:

Anand Gandhi to reunite with An Insignificant Man co-directors Khushboo Ranka, Vinay Shukla, on separate projects

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi is re-teaming with Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla, co-directors of the award-winning documentary An Insignificant Man, for two separate projects.

Gandhi had produced the 2017 doc which chronicled the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the rise of its leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The producer said Shukla's film is set at Netflix.

"I am producing Vinay Shukla's second feature, which is in post-production right now.

"In a way, it is in the same vein as his earlier work, like what kind of policies we are making as a society and what kind of decisions we accept and we don't. He has looked at these questions from the point of view of the media," Gandhi told Press Trust of India.

Ranka's next project is currently in the development stage, he said.

"It is in the scripting stage right now. It is a science-fiction love story," The Ship of Theseus director added.

Gandhi is also producing a sci-fi web series for Disney Plus Hotstar, featuring Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte in the lead.

"The series is in the post-production stage. It is directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. It is a science-fiction comedy.

"It is a series that questions the nature of our relationship with Artificial Intelligence in an incredibly funny way," he said.

Also featuring Jackie Shroff and Rasika Dugal, the show is expected to be released later this year.

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 15:26:18 IST