Filmmaker and producer Anand Gandhi has been nominated as a jury member for ‘The One Club for Creativity’. Nearly 400 top creatives from 48 countries will judge work from around the world and Anand Gandhi, founding partner of Memesys Labs Mumbai, will be a jury member for the “Moving Image Craft” category.

Sharing the same, Gandhi says, “As a teenager, curious about systems of transmitting ideas, I used to covet One Show annual books and be in awe of all the wonderful work celebrated by the award. It’s an honour and a privilege to be a part of the jury now.”

Earlier this year, Gandhi produced the show Ok Computer which was the first Sci-fi comedy in Bollywood. More recently, the filmmaker also backed a political game, SHASN and a sequel of the same Shasn: Azadi was released this year.