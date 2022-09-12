Anand Ahuja passes on his passion for sneakers to his baby boy

Businessman Anand Ahuja recently took to his Instagram account to unveil two pairs of tiny sneakers, which appears to be specially customised for Baby K Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood. After welcoming their baby boy on 20 August, the couple, while announcing the big news, rightly said, “We know our lives are forever changed.” While Sonam being a fashionista needs no introduction, Anand’s love for sneakers is no hidden secret too. The entrepreneur’s Instagram timeline aptly holds the testament for the same. And now it seems that the new father in B-Town is passing on his passion for shoes to his baby boy as well. Wondering, why do we say so? Well, this is because, the businessman recently took to his Instagram account to unveil two pairs of tiny sneakers, which appears to be specially customised for Baby K Ahuja.

While posting the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Most recent pickups,” and ended with a red heart-eye emoticon. In the adorable picture, two shoe boxes carrying new tiny Nike sneakers can be seen. Apart from the tiny shoes, Anand has also included two of his Nike sneakers in the picture, which seems to be done for making the comparison in size. The adorable post by Anand garnered innumerable attention. And among the legions of comments from his fans and followers, the post was even acknowledged by Anand’s in-laws and many celebrities. Anand’s mother-in-law Sunita Kapoor commented, “Soooooo cute,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons. Anand’s brother-in-law and actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor commented, “I think I can squeeze those.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)



Earlier, Sonam and Anand received the customised blanket and tiny clothes for their first child that had Baby K Ahuja written on them. Apart from this some even read Ahuja Jr. Sonam received it from a kids’ label, who while sharing the video of the same wrote in the caption, “We wish Sonam Kapoor the very best for this new chapter in her life and are glad to be a small part of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Baby Babbles – Paradigm91 (@mybabybabbles)



After tying the knot in May 2018, Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child on 20 August. The couple took to their Instagram accounts to make the big announcement. While the new momma spent most of her pregnancy tenure in London, after the arrival of her baby boy she is currently at her father Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai.

