Veteran actor Seema Deo, who acted in films like Anand, Koshish and Kora Kagaz, passed away on August 24 at the age of 83. His son and filmmaker Abhinay Deo gave a statement to Indian Express that said, “Mom passed away earlier today. She was fine, she was suffering from Alzheimer’s, but otherwise she was fine.”

Abhinay Deo’s tweet

Back in 2020, the filmmaker tweeted- “My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi film industry, is suffering from Alzheimer’s. We, the entire Deo family, have been praying for her well being, wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being.”

About Seema Deo

She acted in over 80 Marathi and Hindi films. She debuted in 1960 with the film Miya Bibi Razi and was last seen in the 2010 film Jetaa.