Ana de Armas joins Daniel Craig, Chris Evans in Rian Johnson's mystery thriller, Knives Out

Blade Runner 2049 actress Ana de Armas has signed on as a lead in the murder mystery, Knives Out.

The indie thriller, to be directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, already boasts a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield and Michael Shannon, reported Deadline.

Craig, best known for playing famed British spy James Bond in four films, will portray a detective who is assigned to solve a murder case in the movie. Danny Boyle's exit from Bond 25 gave Jonhson the opportunity to pursue Craig for his film.

Details about De Armas' role, however, are still being kept under wraps.

The script for Knives Out has been penned by Johnson, who will also produce the project alongside partner Ram Bergman.

De Armas is famous for her role as Joi, a digital companion to LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling) in Blade Runner 2049, which takes place 30 years after the original film, when human-like robots called Replicants were hunted by police officers called ‘blade runners’ in a dystopian Los Angeles. In the film, Goslin'g character hunts illegal Replicants hiding on a decaying Earth and he stumbles across something that can disrupt the current strained co-existence between humans and Replicants. He is tasked with finding Deckard (Harrison Ford) for answers.

Knives Out will begin shooting in November later this year.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 17:43 PM