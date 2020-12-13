Ana de Armas joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling for Russo Brothers' spy thriller The Gray Man

The Gray Man, set up at Netflix, is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name.

Hollywood star Ana de Armas is joining Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Russo Brothers' spy thriller The Gray Man.

The movie, set up at Netflix, is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).

It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details of Armas' character have been kept under wraps.

The movie marks her reunion with Gosling, with whom she worked in 2017's Blade Runner 2049, as well as Evans, her co-star from Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.

Check out the announcement here

Ryan Gosling x Chris Evans x Ana de Armas = THE GRAY MAN A new film from directors Anthony & Joe Russo, the upcoming action thriller is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney. pic.twitter.com/pfOAYfWDup — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 11, 2020

Netflix aims is to create a new franchise with a James Bond-level of scale and a budget upward of USD 200 million.

Anthony and Joe Russo will be producing the project through their AGBO banner.

Joe Russo wrote the script, with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft.

AGBO’s Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum, are also on board as producers.

The makers are planning to start the filming in January in Los Angeles while international locations are still being finalised.

Armas is currently awaiting the release of James Bond movie No Time to Die. She will also feature in thriller Deep Water, opposite Ben Affleck, and Blonde, a biopic on late Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe.