Amyra Dastur to reunite with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China after Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya

After sharing screen space in Mental Hai Kya, Amyra Dastur is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China, Times of India reported.

The actress confirmed the news in a statement to Bombay Times where she said that she considered it a privilege to be working with Rajkummar Rao again in Made in China. Prasing her co-actor, Amyra told the publication, "He is an amazing actor and it’ll be interesting to learn more from him, especially in the comedy genre," adding that the script is content driven, delivering a social message in a quirky manner.

Apart from Amyra, Gold actress Mouni Roy and Boman Irani will also be part of the project. Rajkummar, in a Twitter post dated 17 September, had introduced the characters of Mouni and himself as Rukmini and Raghu.

Made in China is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Helmed by National Award winning Gujarati filmmaker Mikhail Musale, Made in China will hit the screens on Independence Day 2019, clashing with Ayan Mukeji's Brahmastra. It was reported earlier that Made in China will be shot primarily in Ahmedabad and across China.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 13:29 PM