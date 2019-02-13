You are here:

Amy Schumer Growing: Trainwreck star's second Netflix stand-up comedy special to release on 19 March

Amy Schumer has teamed up with Netflix once again for her second stand-up comedy special for the streaming giant. The special, titled Amy Schumer Growing, follows 2017’s The Leather Special. Most of the footage for the second special was filmed during Schumer’s recent performances in Chicago. Schumer will cover various aspects including “the joys of womanhood” to “settling into marital bliss” to “you guessed it, sex!”.

The comedian shared the news via an Instagram post announcing the special, which heads to Netflix on 19 March.

The comedian's last venture with Netflix for a special ended up with Schumer demanding a higher pay for her deal once she learnt that Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were paid significantly higher than her for their shows, reports The Wrap.

Schumer married Chris Fischer in early 2018. This was followed by an announcement of her pregnancy in October.

