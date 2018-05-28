Amy Poehler discusses potential reboot of popular sitcom, Parks and Recreations

Amy Poehler, who became popular for playing Leslie Knope in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreations, said even other cast members would like the series to return.

"I'll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we would all do it someday. It would be amazing," Poehler told Ellen DeGeneres on her show, Ellen.

Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson on the show, said he would be game for the revival if singer Beyoncé joined the cast.

Parks and Recreation, a political satire show, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, aired on NBC from 9 April, 2009 to 24 February, 2015. According to a report by IndieWire, this show was one of the most acclaimed comedies to be aired on television.

The show was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedies twice and Poehler was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series four times.

According to a report by Variety, Poehler will make her directorial debut with a Netflix feature Wine Country that will star Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey.

The movie will be a comedy about a group of friends who visit Napa Valley over the weekend for a friend's 50th birthday.

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 19:13 PM