Amy Jackson hosts engagement party, traditional Geek ceremony with partner George Panayiotou in London

On Monday, actor-model Amy Jackson hosted a black-white themed engagement party in London. Amy had announced her engagement to London-based business tycoon George Panayiotou in January.

The 2.0 actress took to Instagram and shared the pictures from her traditional Greek ceremony.

Amy shared several clips as Instagram stories and posts. One of them featured the couple dancing with their friends.

In March, Amy announced March that George and she were expecting their first child together. She shared a post on Instagram, and said how the couple "can't wait to meet the little one."

Amy made her acting debut with Tamil film Madrasapattinam and went on to star in many South Indian films. She also acted in a couple of the Bollywood films, such as Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. She was last seen in 2.0, which also featured Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 11:27:54 IST

