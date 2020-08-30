Amy Adams to star in Universal's adaptation of Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen
Universal's feature film adaptation of hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen has added Hollywood star Amy Adams. Danny Pino, best known for shows like Cold Case and Mayans MC, has also joined the cast.
Ben Platt, who played the title part in the stage musical, will reprise the role on screen with Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever playing Zoe, the love interest of the protagonist.
Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway in 2016. The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son's suicide note.
Adams, best known for movies such as Arrival, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle and Vice, will portray Cynthia Murphy, mother of the characters Connor and Zoe Murphy, reported Variety.
The movie, being directed by Stephen Chbosky, will also feature actor Amandla Stenberg in an expanded role from the stage production.
She will star as Alana - a high school senior whose cheery facade and social-media savvy mask a deeper loneliness and isolation, and whose response to the death of a classmate ignites a movement.
Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, is penning the script.
Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are also producing the film.
