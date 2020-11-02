Amul pays tribute to original James Bond actor Sean Connery with artwork
Sean Connery played James Bond in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Never Say Never Again, and Diamonds Are Forever.
Amul honoured Scottish actor Sean Connery, best known for playing suave spy James Bond. He passed away in his sleep at the age of 90 in the Bahamas.
Connery, was a commanding screen presence for some 40 years. He was in his early 30s — and little known — when he starred in the first Bond thriller, 1962’s Dr No, based on the Ian Fleming novel.
The Amul ad features his 007 avatar with the Amul Girl. "A Diamond is forever," reads the text above the illustration.
Here is the dairy brand's tribute to the actor
Connery continued as Bond in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever, often performing his own stunts.
Diamonds Are Forever came out in 1971 and by then Connery had grown weary of playing 007 and feared he wasn’t being taken seriously despite his dramatic performances in Alfred Hitchcock’s Marnie and Sidney Lumet’s The Hill.
He kept his promise not to play Bond again until 1983, when he was lured back by an offbeat script about a middle-aged 007. Based on the only Fleming story that hadn’t been nailed down by the film empire producers Albert “Cubby” Broccoli and Harry Saltzman created, Connery took the role and helped produce the film. The result was Never Say Never Again, a title suggested by his wife, Micheline Roquebrune.
