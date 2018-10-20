You are here:

Amritsar train mishap: Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood pray for victims, urge for better public safety

FP Staff

Oct,20 2018 12:48:12 IST

Mumbai: The deplorable train tragedy in Amritsar in which 60 people were crushed to death and several others injured, brings the focus to how safety in public places needs to be taken more seriously in the country, say Bollywood celebrities who have sent out prayers for the victims.

The film fraternity expressed shock over the incident which took place on the festival of Dussehra on Friday,19 October. A 700 strong crowd was watching a huge Ravana effigy go up in flames amid exploding crackers when on the Joda Phatak track near Dhobi Ghat the Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU passenger train heading to Hoshiarpur from Amritsar came hurtling down around 7 p.m.

In just 10-15 seconds, it left behind a heap of crushed and dismembered bodies.

Here's how the celebrities reacted:

Farhan Akhtar:

Anil Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt:

Shekhar Kapur:

Swara Bhasker:

Ronit Bose Roy:

Aditi Singh Sharma:

Harshdeep Kaur:

Ashoke Pandit:

Huma Qureshi:

Adnan Sami:

Rahul Dev Official:

Divya Dutta:

Kubbra Sait:

Randeep Hooda:

Diana Penty:

Taapsee Pannu:

Nila Madhab Panda:

Kirron Kher:

Vishal Dadlani:

Sophie Choudry:

Sonu Sood:

Diljit Dosanjh:

Shatrughan Sinha:

Ajay Devgn:

