Amritsar train mishap: Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood pray for victims, urge for better public safety

Mumbai: The deplorable train tragedy in Amritsar in which 60 people were crushed to death and several others injured, brings the focus to how safety in public places needs to be taken more seriously in the country, say Bollywood celebrities who have sent out prayers for the victims.

The film fraternity expressed shock over the incident which took place on the festival of Dussehra on Friday,19 October. A 700 strong crowd was watching a huge Ravana effigy go up in flames amid exploding crackers when on the Joda Phatak track near Dhobi Ghat the Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU passenger train heading to Hoshiarpur from Amritsar came hurtling down around 7 p.m.

In just 10-15 seconds, it left behind a heap of crushed and dismembered bodies.

Here's how the celebrities reacted:

Farhan Akhtar:

Saddened to hear about the loss of life in #Amritsar. Safety in public spaces HAS TO be taken a lot more seriously. Deepest condolences to all families affected by this tragedy. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 19, 2018

Anil Kapoor:

A tragic incident that could have been avoided if only. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery for the ones injured. #Amritsar — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 19, 2018

Alia Bhatt:

The #AmritsarTrainAccident is heartbreaking! Terrible terrible thing to have happened..This is just another example our extremely poor attitude towards caution and safety.. Prayers for all those suffering 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 20, 2018

Shekhar Kapur:

Absolutely horrific tragedy. Heart goes to the kin of those that dies and injured. let’s not politicise this tragic event that has left more than 60 dead and huge numbers seriously injured .. obviously there will be an inquiry later #AmritsarTrainMishap #AmritsarTrainAccident — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 19, 2018

Swara Bhasker:

Thoughts and prayers for the victims of the tragedy in #Amritsar and for their families.. this is SO tragic!!!! Devastating news on a festive day. 😔😔🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #AmritsarTrainAccident Strength to and prayers for all the affected! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 19, 2018

Ronit Bose Roy:

Terrible twist of fate. My heart and prayers go out to the victims and families of the #AmritsarTrainAccident . — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) October 19, 2018

Aditi Singh Sharma:

Crazy tragedy in Amritsar. A train runs over more than 50 people who had gathered to watch Ravan Dahnan. People on the track could not hear the train approach because of loud crackers. Life in India really is of no value. What a sad day amidst celebrations. #AmritsarTrainMishap — Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) October 19, 2018

Harshdeep Kaur:

Shocked & devastated to hear about the #Amritsar tragedy. Wish there was better administration and safety for the people. Prayers for the victims and their families 🙏🏼 #AmritsarTrainMishap #Amritsar — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) October 19, 2018

Ashoke Pandit:

Nothing can be more tragic than what happened in #Amritsar. My heart goes out to the people who lost their friends and family members. May God give them the strength and courage to deal with this horrific tragedy. Sympathies and prayers.🙏 #AmritasarTrainTragedy — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 20, 2018

Huma Qureshi:

Words cannot describe... Shocking #Amritsar heartbreaking... — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 20, 2018

Adnan Sami:

Extremely saddened to learn about the train tragedy in #Amritsar where many lives have been lost and injured. My deepest condolences to the families who lost dear ones. Prayers for everyone involved.🙏 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 19, 2018

Rahul Dev Official:

Sincere condolences to the kith and kin of the departed and heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured ..

Saddening to hear about catastrophic tragedy ..

#Amritsar #TrainAccident — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) October 19, 2018

Divya Dutta:

Terribly sad to hear about the #Amritsar train tragedy!! Deepest condolences to the families! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 19, 2018

Kubbra Sait:

The video of the accident is horrific. Praying for the lost lives in #Amritsar #AmritsarRailAccident — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) October 19, 2018

Randeep Hooda:

Such a sad and shocking train accident in #Amritsar condolences and strength to the families 🙏 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 19, 2018

Diana Penty:

Absolutely shocked at hearing the news of the #trainaccident in #Amritsar. I just cannot fathom how something like this could have happened. My deepest condolences to all the families that have lost their loved ones. Love and prayers 🙏🏼 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) October 19, 2018

Taapsee Pannu:

This hurts ..... all this. This is 2018... really .... https://t.co/vXK3JlZtZW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 19, 2018

Nila Madhab Panda:

Extremely saddened to hear about this , such a terrible tragedy , so many lives lost , my sincere condolences to all the family members , may god give you strenght in these trying times, My prayers with those injured #trainaccident #amritsartraintragedy #Amritsar 🙏 — Nila Madhab Panda (@nilamadhabpanda) October 19, 2018

Kirron Kher:

Very saddened at the horrific death of more than 50people on the railway track in ASR. It happened during the burning of Ravan on Dassehra. How could they have had this function next to railway tracks? Negligence is shocking. My heart goes out to the families that lost loved ones — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) October 19, 2018

Vishal Dadlani:

Can't believe what I just saw. Tears in my eyes as I type this! Thinking of the pain of the families of the deceased and the injured. May all those responsible pay the highest possible price for allowing this to happen. #AmritsarTrainAccident #DussehraTragedy https://t.co/jseoiGHO4T — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 19, 2018

Sophie Choudry:

Extremely sad to hear about the tragic train accident in #Amritsar .. my condolences and prayers to all the families who have lost a loved one tonight🙏🏼💔 This should never have happened... We must prioritise safety in public spaces! — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) October 19, 2018

Sonu Sood:

So disturbed to see the visuals of #AmritsarTrainincident 😭 have no words to express how sad is the whole incident. Mere negligence could cost so many lives. Wish it was not true. May God give strength to the families who lost their loved ones. Wish this was not true 😭 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 19, 2018

Diljit Dosanjh:

Deeply Hurt and saddened by the terrible train tragedy in Amritsar. Its heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of victims. My prayers with the affected ones for quick recovery. 🙏🙏 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 19, 2018

Shatrughan Sinha:

Shocked & saddened to hear about the Amritsar train tragedy. It seems so unfair for a horrific accident of this magnitude amidst celebrations of Dussehra. Providence has strange ways of throwing challenges at the humankind. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 19, 2018

Ajay Devgn:

Pained to hear about the Amritsar train tragedy. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 19, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 12:48 PM