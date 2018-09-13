Amrita Rao to make comeback opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming biopic, Thackeray

Amrita Rao will soon be seen essaying the role of Balasaheb Thackeray's wife Meenatai in the upcoming film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Shiv Sena supremo, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Producer Sanjay Raut spoke to Mirror about casting Rao, "Meenatai was never in politics but she was the lady who held the Thackeray family together as also Shiv Sena, the party Balasaheb formed. She was his backbone and the embodiment of matrutwa (motherhood). When you see her on screen, you will know that she is best suited for the role. Her role spans almost three decades, from 1969 to 1995. Amrita shared a great rapport with Nawaz and has finished shooting for her portions."

Thackeray has been reportedly shot in Hindi, Marathi, and dubbed in English. This is the third biopic for Siddiqui after Ketan Mehta's Manjhi and Nandita Das' Manto.

Rao was last seen onscreen in 2013's Singh Saab the Great, helmed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol and Urvashi Rautela, as well as Prakash Jha's political drama Satyagraha, which also had Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray is slated to hit the screens on 23 January, 2019, commemorating Balasaheb's birth anniversary.

