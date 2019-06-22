Amrish Puri commemorated by Google Doodle on legendary actor's 87th birth anniversary

On 22 June, Google dedicated a doodle to mark the 87th birth anniversary of late Indian actor Amrish Puri.

The doodle was designed by Pune-based artist Debangshu Moulik, who takes inspiration from old hand-painted Bollywood movie posters, reports The Hindu.

Born in Punjab on 22 June, 1932, Puri landed his first role at the age of 39 and is best remembered for the iconic villains he played in Hindi cinema, from Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur’s Mr. India to Thakur Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun. He is also remembered for playing Chaudhry Baldev Singh in Yash Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, for which he was nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award.

In Hollywood, Puri played a supporting role in Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning movie Gandhi. He was later cast as Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, after initially turning down director Steven Spielberg's offer. "Amrish is my favorite villain. The best the world has ever produced and ever will," said Spielberg, who persisted until Puri said yes.

Even after appearing in more than 200 films in over half a dozen languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and English, most remember Puri for his iconic role of Mogambo from the 1987 cult classic Mr India, due to his catchphrase from the movie:"Mogambo khush hua".

Puri left a lasting impression with his villainous roles through the 1980s and 1990s. His deep baritone made him suitable for a wide range of negative roles. Some of his other memorable roles include Jagavar in Vidhaata, Thakral in Meri Jung, Bhujang in Tridev, Balwant Rai in Ghayal and Chief Minister Balraj Chauhan in Nayak.

Puri passed away on 12 January, 2005 due to cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 72.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 10:37:29 IST