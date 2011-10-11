Amitabh Bachchan's real age — 29 or 69?

From rocking the '70s to entering his seventh decade, Bachchan reigns on.

It is Amitabh Bachchan's 69th birthday today, Bollywood's most famous birth date of all. With fans and well-wishers flooding his mobile phone, blog, Twitter feed and his two homes in Juhu with congratulatory messages and gifts, it is going to be a very busy day indeed for the legendary star.

Bachchan considers 2 August 1982 as his second birthday, the day he recovered in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after being pronounced clinically dead from the near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie, which would make him 29-years-old. If only he really was 29 today! It would have been an entirely different climate in the film business then.

With the legions of fans he has, especially among women, Bachchan is still the angry, young man of the '70s and '80s, the man they adore and never tire of seeing onscreen — the big celluloid one or the small television screen where he engages and interacts with audiences via Kaun Banega Crorepati. Over the years, when Bachchan is in Mumbai, he always comes out to greet the crowds gathered outside his bungalow in Juhu, and today was no different. Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama he hailed the crowds and the media with as much gusto as he would if he were really 29.

From rocking the '70s to entering his seventh decade, Bachchan reigns on. The sideburns have long gone and given way to the salt and pepper beard, but the magic of Bachchan continues to seduce fans worldwide. Happy Birthday Mr B!

Just a couple of days ago, Bachchan released a CD, Shri Hanuman Chalisa, which has been recorded in his voice along with 20 other renowned playback singers and artists from the Indian film industry – Aadesh Shrivastava, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Suresh Wadkar, Abhijit, Udit Narayan,Kumar Sanu, Roopkumar Rathod, Shaan, Kailsah Kher, Mukul Aggarwal, Manoj Tiwari, Hansraj Hans, Prasoon Joshi, Kay Kay, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Babul Supriyo, Kunal Ganjawala and Vinod Rathod. The music for the songs has been composed by Aadesh Shrivastava. This is the first time in India that a single-song CD featuring only one track sung by 21 singers, has hit the music market.