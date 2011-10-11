Amitabh Bachchan's real age — 29 or 69?
From rocking the '70s to entering his seventh decade, Bachchan reigns on.
It is Amitabh Bachchan's 69th birthday today, Bollywood's most famous birth date of all. With fans and well-wishers flooding his mobile phone, blog, Twitter feed and his two homes in Juhu with congratulatory messages and gifts, it is going to be a very busy day indeed for the legendary star.
Bachchan considers 2 August 1982 as his second birthday, the day he recovered in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after being pronounced clinically dead from the near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie, which would make him 29-years-old. If only he really was 29 today! It would have been an entirely different climate in the film business then.
With the legions of fans he has, especially among women, Bachchan is still the angry, young man of the '70s and '80s, the man they adore and never tire of seeing onscreen — the big celluloid one or the small television screen where he engages and interacts with audiences via Kaun Banega Crorepati. Over the years, when Bachchan is in Mumbai, he always comes out to greet the crowds gathered outside his bungalow in Juhu, and today was no different. Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama he hailed the crowds and the media with as much gusto as he would if he were really 29.
From rocking the '70s to entering his seventh decade, Bachchan reigns on. The sideburns have long gone and given way to the salt and pepper beard, but the magic of Bachchan continues to seduce fans worldwide. Happy Birthday Mr B!
Just a couple of days ago, Bachchan released a CD, Shri Hanuman Chalisa, which has been recorded in his voice along with 20 other renowned playback singers and artists from the Indian film industry – Aadesh Shrivastava, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Suresh Wadkar, Abhijit, Udit Narayan,Kumar Sanu, Roopkumar Rathod, Shaan, Kailsah Kher, Mukul Aggarwal, Manoj Tiwari, Hansraj Hans, Prasoon Joshi, Kay Kay, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Babul Supriyo, Kunal Ganjawala and Vinod Rathod. The music for the songs has been composed by Aadesh Shrivastava. This is the first time in India that a single-song CD featuring only one track sung by 21 singers, has hit the music market.
An excerpt from Amitabh Bachchan's blog:
I was born today! 11th of October 1942 in Allahabad in a small private maternity outfit run by a missionary Dr Brar, in the most crowded market area of the city, Katra. I was brought home by my parents in the best possible transport machinery that they could afford – a tonga ! Wrapped in a ‘gudari’ I still refer to many that I am a ‘gudari ka lal’ – a human that is affiliated with the cheapest form of clothing. I loved being in that form and still love it. I have noticed on many occasions that the life and the style of those that live in such conditions, is closest to me in temperament. There is a certain sense of attachment every time I come in close contact with people and circumstances that narrate to me stories of the time. That is my most alluring possession. The complete ease that I feel and identify with when in the company of those that inhabit those lands.
As I step into the 70's unabashedly, I need to thank several of those that I feel were the ones that seemed distressed with the number of my age. But no they are not so! When they speak of age and involvement, why must we only look upon the aged, onto those that show the ravishes of time and the hunger of recognition. I would imagine that we must let the world be as it is and allow whatever shape it desires to take vis a vis individuals.
I have only just returned from KBC and it has been a grueling day, apart of course from the fact that tonight there were several from the blog that adorned the front rows of the audience, and what a pleasure it was to be in their company. The zip and the zane went up several notches higher knowing that they were there and there in support.
I must to bed now. I have a busy day tomorrow … and the morrow and the morrow and the morrow!!
Love to all
