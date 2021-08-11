Other announcements include High on Hog's season 2 on Netflix and Idris Elba's announcement of joining the voice cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease at different parts of the country, the entertainment industry has started to roll out new films and TV shows.

Here are the updates

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to premiere on Sony TV on 23 August

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday got nostalgic over 21 years of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of the Sony TV show.

"Back on that chair from 2000... That's 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along," Bachchan, who began filming for the show's 13th season on Tuesday, wrote.

The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sony TV on late Tuesday evening announced that the show will start airing on 23 August.

Leos Carax’s musical Annette, to premiere on MUBI from 26 November

Leos Carax (Holy Motors) makes a return with Annette, which sees him teaming up with Sparks, one of pop’s cult bands, to tell an audacious story of the pitfalls of love, fame and fortune.

Adam Driver (House of Gucci, Marriage Story, Paterson) and Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard (Inception, La Vie en Rose, Macbeth) star as a provocative stand-up comedian and internationally renowned opera singer living in contemporary Los Angeles: a seemingly perfect couple constantly in the good graces of the media spotlight.

However, when they welcome their daughter Annette into the world, they soon learn that her mysterious and ethereal gifts will change their lives forever.

Netflix’s High on the Hog Renewed for Second Season



High on Hog is based on the foundational book of the same name by food historian Jessica B Harris. “I am so thrilled to announce the second season of High on the Hog with Netflix and to be able to continue this incredible journey through Black food and culture," Variety quoted the show's director and executive producer Roger Ross Williams as saying.

The White Lotus Renewed by HBO for season 2

Mike White’s The White Lotus has been ordered for another season by HBO. Season 1 of The White Lotus is set at an exclusive tropical resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2



The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has boarded the cast of the upcoming animation film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in which he will voice the fan-favourite character Knuckles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as the title character with Jeff Fowler returning to direct.

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore and Jim Carrey also voice star in the sequel to the 2020 film.

Knuckles first appeared as an antagonist in 1994's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 before befriending Sonic and his ally Tails and becoming a protagonist in his own right in 1995's Sonic & Knuckles.

Badshah, Aastha Gill collaborate with internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo on Bachpan Ka Pyaar



Young Sahdev Dirdo‘s video singing Kamlesh Barot’s Bachpan Ka Pyaar took the internet by storm. Now, Badshah has released a music video along with Aastha Gill and Dirdo called Bachpan Ka Pyaar.

AR Rahman, Mick Jagger, Ed Sheeran team up to raise funds on Independence Day for COVID-19 relief

Global artistes like Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, music maestro AR Rahman, and Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan will unite for a fundraiser on Independence Day to raise over Rs 25 crore for COVID-19 relief work.

The event titled We For India, which will be streamed on Facebook on 15 August, will raise funds for the COVID-19 relief missions of the philanthropic platform Give India.

(With inputs from agencies)