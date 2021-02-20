Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, to debut in theatres on 18 June

'COVID gave us setbacks but it's comeback time now,' Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, announcing the release date of Jhund.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will debut in theatres on 18 June.

The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster Sairat and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama Fandry.

The 78-year-old veteran star took to Twitter and shared the film's poster, along with its new release date.

"COVID gave us setbacks but it's comeback time now! We're back in theatres. Jhund releasing 18th June," Bachchan tweeted.

Check out the announcement

Jhund, backed by T-Series, features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jhund has been co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule alongside Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpaat Production.

Bachchan, who was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, currently has three films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn's Mayday and the thriller Chehre.