Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli calls out troll who questioned Shweta Nanda's profession

'Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers,' Navya Naveli Nanda responded to an internet user who mocked her mother Shweta Nanda's profession.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter recently called out an internet troll, who mocked her mother's profession. Recent, Navya spoke about a venture titled Project Naveli, that works to provide opportunities for women by addressing the issue of gender inequality.

Her Vogue interview, also shared on social media, had a snippet where she talks about growing up in an environment surrounded by working women such as her grandmother, mother and maternal aunt. To this, a user replied saying, "What work does her mother do? LOL."

Navya was quick to reply to the user and listed all the professional roles that mother Shweta fulfilled in her daily life like being an author, writer, designer, wife, and mother. "Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down," Navya added.

Both Amitabh and Abhishek lauded Navya's reply and said they feel very proud of her.

See the post