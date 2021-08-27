Jitendra Shinde, a head constable with Mumbai Police, had been a part of Amitabh Bachchan’s security since 2015

Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard Jitendra Shinde has been transferred after reports emerged that he was earning Rs 1.5 crore a year. A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the allegations.

As the state probes the possibility of undisclosed assets by Shinde, here’s all you need to know about the case:

Shinde, a head constable with Mumbai Police, had been a part of Bachchan’s security since 2015. As Bachchan holds X- category security, two constables are always posted with him. According to guidelines issued by Mumbai Commission Hemant Nagrale, a cop cannot be deployed to the same posting for more than five years.

Shinde has told officials that he owns a security agency, run by his wife under her name, which provides protection to celebrities. He has denied reports that he was paid by Bachchan.

The police are investigating whether Shinde had informed authorities about his annual income, assets and whether he was earning money from another job. Under the state service rules, drawing a salary from more than one source is prohibited, reports The Times of India.

The constable has now been transferred to the DB Marg police station in South Mumbai after allegations about his income emerged.

A senior IPS official told the Times of India that the department “did not have specific or concrete information”. He added that due to the media reports about the money, a show-cause notice would be sent to Shinde over his reported income.

The former bodyguard would be asked to clarify his position over the possibility of having undisclosed assets and violating the state service rules regarding salaries.

Though the officer clarified that Shinde’s transfer was routine, as per the norms, he added that there was pressure “on Mumbai police not to shift him in view of his association with the star”.