Amitabh Bachchan will make his Tamil debut with SJ Suryah’s Uyarntha Manithan, directed by Tamizhvaanan

Over the years, many Tamil filmmakers tried their best to convince Amitabh Bachchan with their scripts. For the uninitiated, Tamil cinema's leading director Shankar wanted Amitabh Bachchan to play the evil scientist in Endhiran (Robot) but the legendary actor politely turned down the offer.

To everyone’s surprise, Bachchan has now given a nod to lesser-known filmmaker Tamizhvaanan, who is yet to taste his first hit in Tamil cinema. Titled as Uyarntha Manithan, Bachchan will be sharing screen space with director-turned-actor SJ Suryah.

Announcing the title at an event in Chennai, SJ Suryah said: “Several filmmakers from Tamil cinema narrated their scripts to Amitabh sir but none of them succeeded. We feel blessed that our film Uyarntha Manithan marks the Tamil debut of Indian cinema’s biggest superstar Amitabh Bachchan”.

“The magic happened only because of the strong script of my director Tamizhvannan, who impressed Amitabh sir with his narration. Tamizh worked on the script of Uyarntha Manithan for nearly one year, he also completed another one-year of pre-production work. I still remember how majestically Amitabh sir entered into the room for the final narration, he said: ‘I read the script and liked it but will give my nod only if you clear my doubts’. Later, Tamizhvaanan clarified all the doubts of Amitabh sir and he came on board”, added SJ Suryah who recently appeared as the antagonist in Mahesh Babu’s Spyder and Vijay’s Mersal.

“In 2019, Amitabh sir has six films, 12 advertisements, and Kaun Banega Crorepati. Our film demanded 40 days but Amitabh actually requested us to wrap up in 35 days”, said Suryah who also directed blockbuster films like Kushi and Vaali with Vijay and Ajith respectively. "An interesting fact is that Uyarntha Manithan marks the Tamil debut of Amitabh sir and it will be my launch in Hindi. Yes, we are planning to simultaneously shoot our film in Tamil and Hindi ”, said Suryah.

The title Uyarntha Manithan actually belongs to the legendary production house AVM Studios and veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan played the lead role in the 1968 film. SJ Suryah and the production team approached AVM Studios and obtained the necessary permission to use the same title for their film.

SJ Suryah thanked Superstar Rajinikanth who announced the title of the film through a video message. “I felt Superstar Rajinikanth is the right person to launch the title. Knowing that Uyarntha Manithan is Amitabh sir’s debut Tamil film, Rajinikanth sir readily agreed and we met him in between the shoot of his upcoming film”, said Suryah.

Suryah heaped praise on his director Tamizhvaanan as he patiently waited for two years to get the nod of Amitabh Bachchan. “I have at least earned some money and delivered hits in my career but one should really appreciate directors like Tamizhvaanan who believe in their content. Tamizhvaanan told me he was convinced that Amitabh would not reject his script and he was very confident about his content”, said the Iraivi actor, who added that the Uyarntha Manithan has a universal theme like Dangal that it would establish an emotional connect with audiences in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu. They are also planning to release the film in China.

To be produced by Thiruchendur Murugan Productions and Five Element Pictures, the shoot of Uyarntha Manithan will begin in March 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 12:53 PM