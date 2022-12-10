Amitabh Bachchan: 'When our pet dogs passed away, we buried them in our lawns and grew plants in their memory'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan‘s love for dogs is known to the world, especially his fans. While he is an avid dog lover, Big B himself had several pet dogs and was very close to each one of them. Recently, the actor opened up about his love for dogs and further also spoke about how his family members see them. It was during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 when Big B was hosting a special children’s episode. He got into a fun interaction with a junior contestant, Manya Chamoli and the two spoke a lot about their fondness for dogs.

After Big B asked the 11-year-old girl about her love for dogs, Manya responded by saying that he someday wishes to buy a big house to keep at least three dogs that would match the characteristics of her family members.

Further explaining the context of her dream, the girl added that she would like to get a playful Beagle for herself, a Labrador for her father as they are calm and loving, and then a Rottweiler dog for her mother, suggesting that she has a hot temper.

While the veteran actor seemed to have been enjoying his interaction with Manya, he went on to ask about what she would get for him. To this, the girl replied by saying that she would get him a Siberian Husky.

Big B speaks about his family’s love for dogs

Following this, the girl also requested Big B to share some details about his own dogs. Obliging her, Bachchan revealed that they have decided to not bring any more dogs into the house as his wife (Jaya Bachchan) believes that the pain of losing them is unbearable and heartbreaking. Big B also noted how they used to bury their pets in their lawns after they died and further grow plants in their memory. Just like him, his son Abhishek Bachchan also loves dogs, the actor added.

He also spoke about a Saint Bernard that he had once and recalled how they used to make him sit on an ice plank during summers.

It is pertinent to note that Big B lost one of his pets back in November. Without revealing the name or breed of the dog, the actor through a social media post was seen mourning its demise. Back in 2013, Amitabh Bachchan went through another loss after his beloved pet dog, Shanouk, died due to a certain illness. A Piranha Dane, one of the world’s tallest dog breeds, Shanouk was very close to the family.