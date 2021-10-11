Amitabh Bachchan had undergone multiple surgeries and took months to recover after suffering an injury on the sets of Coolie

As actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 79th birthday today, 11 October, fans still remember the time when the Khuda Gawah actor was almost lost forever. No Bachchan fan can ever forget the time when the actor was gravely injured on the sets of the 1982 film Coolie.

The accident happened when Bachchan and his co-star in the film, Puneet Issar, were shooting for a fight scene. Bachchan, who was performing his own stunts in the film, mistimed a jump and was seriously injured. The actor was rushed to St. Philomena’s Hospital and later admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor underwent several surgeries and remained in the hospital for months. Fans of the Amar Akbar Anthony star prayed for his survival and good health, as the actor battled for his life in the hospital.

Bachchan also contracted Hepatitis B while he was in the hospital, a fact he revealed later. The disease led to the loss of 75 percent of his liver. According to Indian Express, the actor got to know he was infected with Hepatitis B in the year 2000, almost 18 years after the accident.

Doctors were able to save Big B, on 2 August 1982, which is regarded as the Piku actor’s second birthday by many of his fans. The actor receives several wishes on the 2 August every year as well. He marked the day this year by posting a throwback photo on social media. Bachchan said that this was the only time he had ever seen his father, noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, ever break down.

The actor was later hospitalised once again in 1985, with Mysthenia Gravis, a muscle dysfunctional disorder.

This year, several celebrities took to social media to extend their best wishes to Bachchan, including actors Ajay Devgn, Shatrughan Sinha, and Suneil Shetty.

My hero, my idol, my friend, my father!

Happy birthday Dad.

Love you @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/8DzGRyoxEF — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 11, 2021

Bachchan is presently hosting the latest season of Kaun Benga Crorepati and will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.