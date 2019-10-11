You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: Chehre makers, daughter Shweta, Sonali Kulkarni wish megastar on birthday

FP Staff

Oct 11, 2019 09:39:25 IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on Friday. The actor has been wished by his daughter Shweta Bachchan, actress Sonali Kulkarni, and the makers of Chehre, his next film. Anand Pandit Motions Picture, the banner that is bankrolling Chehre, released a video with all the iconic characters Bachchan has played through the years.

-When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly ♥️ A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Kulkarni posted a selfie with Bachchan on Twitter, writing the star has been "ruling the industry" ever since she was born, and still continues to rule it.

Thanking his fans for their wishes, the actor wrote on Twitter that he is "grateful" for the love that his viewers have showered upon him.

Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: How the veteran superstar established a strong South Indian base

War box office collection: Hrithik-Tiger film has the highest opening in 2019 with Rs 53.35 cr on Day 1

Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir on his 37th birthday with throwback pictures: 'I bless you each day'

