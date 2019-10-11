Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: Chehre makers, daughter Shweta, Sonali Kulkarni wish megastar on birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on Friday. The actor has been wished by his daughter Shweta Bachchan, actress Sonali Kulkarni, and the makers of Chehre, his next film. Anand Pandit Motions Picture, the banner that is bankrolling Chehre, released a video with all the iconic characters Bachchan has played through the years.

Check out the video here

A compilation of 50 iconic characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan... Producer Anand Pandit and Team #Chehre wishes the icon a very happy birthday via this video. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/BUyVJyfM4K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to share an inspirational post on her father. Here's her post

Kulkarni posted a selfie with Bachchan on Twitter, writing the star has been "ruling the industry" ever since she was born, and still continues to rule it.

Check out her post here

Happy birthday dear @SrBachchan sir you ruled the industry since I was born and you ruled our hearts too you are the bessst best wishes , prayers, smiles and lovvvve❣️ biggest fan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/Gd2QjsexvH — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) October 10, 2019

MP Amar Singh also wished the actor. Check out his tweet here

Alone,depressed & in wilderness no body around except deep darkness & in that darkness one person came forward without any agenda only out of love prioritising u over his own biological family & that person is me Amar singh. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) October 11, 2019

Thanking his fans for their wishes, the actor wrote on Twitter that he is "grateful" for the love that his viewers have showered upon him.

Check out his tweet here

T 3314 - My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..☘⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2019

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 09:39:25 IST