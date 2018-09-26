Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for Jhund, Nagraj Manjule's Hindi debut film, in November

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule's first Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role will go on floors in November. Titled Jhund, the film will start its first schedule in Nagpur, reports Mumbai Mirror. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. With his efforts, Barse has managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and eventually building a whole team.

The two-time National Award-winning director is excited to work the veteran actor, who he has idolised since his school days. "No other actor fits the role, only Mr Bachchan can do justice to this particular character. All the others in the film are newcomers since I am known to work with fresh talent. The combination of Mr Bachchan and this young team will be something to look forward to," he tells Mumbai Mirror.

Manjule directed the critically acclaimed Sairat in 2016 which was made into a Bollywood film, Dhadak, in 2018. Although Dhadak marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on the big screen, it was not able to match up to the success of the Marathi original.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 15:23 PM