You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Awards event in Delhi owing to ill health: 'Down with fever, not allowed to travel'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday announced that he will not be able to attend the annual National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Delhi on Monday, 21 December, because he is down with fever.

The actor took to Twitter to post the update on his health.

Check it out here

T 3584/5/6 -

Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

The actor was to be conferred with Indian cinema's highest honour - Dadasaheb Phalke award at the ceremony.

The 66th National Film Awards will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Monday.

The National Film Awards is the most prominent award ceremony in India. The ceremony is to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, it will be attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

The National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India, but as per reports this time President Ram Nath Kovind will not attend the ceremony but will host a high tea for the winners later.

The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year with Gujarati film Hellaro bagging the Best Film honour.

(Read — National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal win Best Actor; Keerthy Suresh named Best Actress)

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khuranna jointly won the Best Actor trophy for their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun.

Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress award for her role in Telugu movie Mahanati.

Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike won the Best Director award.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 09:33:57 IST