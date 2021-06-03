'Thank you all for your greetings on our anniversary,' wrote #AmitabhBachchan in an Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan and actor-politician Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary today (3 June). He also expressed gratitude towards fans for wishing them today.

The veteran actor married his frequent co-star then Jaya Bhaduri on June 3, 1973. They have two children — author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Here is the actor's post

Bachchan also shared a thank you note for fans in his latest blog post. The actor wrote, "Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973.. now 48 years!! Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them .. For today and now".

The actors couple have featured together in various iconic movies including Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others, and were last seen sharing screen-space in R Balki’s Ki And Ka.

The Don star recently completed 52 years in the film industry. To mark this milestone, Bachchan, also referred to as Big B, posted a picture collage mentioning his 56 movies on Instagram.

The first picture in the collage is from his debut film Saat Hindustani that released in 1969. Other movies like Mohabbatein, Baghban, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Paa, and Gulabo Sitabo also made it to the compilation.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)