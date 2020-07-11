Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised; test results of family and staff awaited, tweets actor

The 77-year-old actor also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested for COVID-19

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on Saturday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Soon after reports emerged that the actor has been hospitalised, Bachchan tweeted saying that he has tested positive for the virus.

In the tweet, the actor said that he has been shifted to a hospital. The Indian Express reported that the actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor also informed that all the family members and staff have undergone tests and that their results are awaited.

"I have tested Covid positive.. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! (sic)" the actor tweeted.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Soon after reports of the actor's ill health spread on Twitter, several fans wished for his speedy recovery. People also shared Bachchan's 8 July tweet, where he shared an image of himself saying: "This too shall pass...".

T 3586 - This too shall pass .. pic.twitter.com/sjx3UV13c6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 8, 2020

Bachchan, 77, was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The comedy film by Shoojit Sircar was initially going to be released in theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, the actor is also expected to return to host the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.