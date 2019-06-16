You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan supports Anand Mahindra's appeal for automated scavenging machines; reveals his gift to BMC

FP Staff

Jun 16, 2019 11:01:35 IST

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, recently spoke against the deaths of seven workers due to asphyxiation while cleaning a hotel's sewer in Vadodara, Gujarat. Mahindra's statements now has a new supporter. Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on 15 June spoke about the automated scavenging machines (mentioned by Anand), stating that he had gifted 25 such machines to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC- Mumbai's municipal department) along with one truck.

Amitabh further revealed that those 25 machines were given to individuals while the BMC used the truck. He added that he would have never have come out with this information had it not been for Mahindra's tweet, since Bachchan's motive behind gifting the machines was obviously not publicity.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

Anand had condemned the news of the untimely deaths, adding that in case there was a problem with funding such automated machines, he would be glad to take on the financial responsibilities.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 11:01:35 IST

