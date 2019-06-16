Amitabh Bachchan supports Anand Mahindra's appeal for automated scavenging machines; reveals his gift to BMC

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, recently spoke against the deaths of seven workers due to asphyxiation while cleaning a hotel's sewer in Vadodara, Gujarat. Mahindra's statements now has a new supporter. Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on 15 June spoke about the automated scavenging machines (mentioned by Anand), stating that he had gifted 25 such machines to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC- Mumbai's municipal department) along with one truck.

Amitabh further revealed that those 25 machines were given to individuals while the BMC used the truck. He added that he would have never have come out with this information had it not been for Mahindra's tweet, since Bachchan's motive behind gifting the machines was obviously not publicity.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

Anand .. I had gifted 25 machines to BMC and a Truck to them .. the machines were given to individuals, the truck to BMC .. a Company in Aurangabad makes them .. never publicised it because that is not the reason for the gift .. its horrifying to learn of this day in and day out https://t.co/Vrh5nIOQjc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 15, 2019

Anand had condemned the news of the untimely deaths, adding that in case there was a problem with funding such automated machines, he would be glad to take on the financial responsibilities.

Enough. Enough of this debasement of human life. I had tweeted about an automated scavenging machine—the Bandicoot—developed by young students & many others have also been designed. What’s preventing their widespread adoption? If funding’s needed to produce in scale, count me in https://t.co/S9hPBOLkkF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 15, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 11:01:35 IST