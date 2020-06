Amitabh Bachchan shares wedding pictures with wife Jaya to mark 47th anniversary, recalls Zanjeer's role in their marriage

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared his interesting wedding story with fans as he celebrated his 47th wedding anniversary with wife-actor Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday.

The Sholay actor took to Instagram to post multiple wedding pictures with Jaya Bachchan and penned a caption, revealing some secrets that led to their marriage.

Here is the post

The 77-year-old star began narrating the marriage story in the captions by noting his 1973 released film Zanjeer, which had Jaya Bachchan as the female lead.

"Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don't go... So .. I obeyed .. !!," Bachchan wrote in the caption.

The seasoned actor also shared four photos made in one collage, that saw the Bollywood's lovely couple sitting in the mandap and performing the marriage rituals.

Jaya was dolled up in the red bridal lehenga, while Bachchan was seen wearing an off-white sherwani.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on 3 June, 1973. The couple later in their life welcomed two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan.

