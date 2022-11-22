Continuing his weekly trajectory of meet and greet with his legions of fans, megastar Amitabh Bachchan walked up to the gates of his Juhu bungalow Jalsa, on Sunday, to wave at a horde of fans, who were after getting his glimpse. It won’t be new if we say that his security found it hard to control the innumerable crowd stationed at the gates of his residence. But it was one of his fans, who made a lasting impact on the heart and mind of the veteran star. Big B was deeply touched by a young fan, who broke the security barrier, just with the intention to get his autograph on a painting of the actor that he drew. Now, the actions of his young fan touched Amitabh Bachchan to such an extent that the megastar took to his latest blog on Tumblr to share the pictures of the incident and also to pen it out for others to read it.

The megastar’s blog read, “and this little fellow came up all the way from Indore after at the age of 4 he saw DON .. and stuck to it .. dialogues acting my lines, etc., .. in tears for having met me his desire for long .. sublimates himself at the feet, which I just do not like and abhor .. but …” The Uunchai actor revealed that the young boy, who came from Indore, broke the barrier and touched his feet to seek his blessings. The boy did that just to get his autograph. The pictures shared by Amitabh Bachchan showed the boy breaking the human chain and barriers placed by the police. Despite all the efforts by the bouncers to confine him back, the child was successful in reaching his icon but in tears.

https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/post/701469482222321664

The picture revealed that the boy was a little in tears when he fell at the feet of Amitabh Bachchan and requested him to sign the painting that he carried. The veteran actor added, “Console him as he breaks the cordon and runs up… console him… autograph the paintings he did of me and get to read a letter from his father… Such is the emotion of the well-wishers… it leaves me in a swell of the aqua when in solitude… what how when why… me!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye and Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Next, the actor will be seen in Tamilvannan’s The Great Man, Ashok Yadav’s Ishq Chakallas, and R Balki’s Ghoomer among others.