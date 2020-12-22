Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of mother Teji on her 13th death anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan also reminisced about his childhood spent in his mother Teji Bachchan's company on her 13th death anniversary.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a black and white picture from his childhood with his mother, late Teji Bachchan, and brother Ajitabh.

He captioned the image, "... that very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt."

See the post

The actor also took to his blog to reminisce details about his childhood days and his mother, writing, "… a quiet day in remembrance .. and visits to the several moments spent with Ma .. those early years of Allahabad .. those of the boarding school in Nainital .. in Delhi and in Mumbai .. and each one so vivid and endearing as though it had just happened."

The actor wrote that mothers have the innate ability to always be with their children and even though one may not see them in flesh and blood, they remain with us throughout our lives, giving us advice and boundless love.

He shared a number of paintings that were sent to him of his mother, etched by his fans, one of which was done by an artist called Prabir Bhatt.

The veteran actor added that Bhatt had passed away and the deceased's sister gave him the information. He expressed his deepest condolences for the passing away of his fan.

He also spoke about his mother's death anniversary on Monday, writing, ".. and tomorrow is the remembrance of the departure of Ma .. Maa ji .. she left us .. the most beautiful Mother in the world .. they all are, the most beautiful .. that is why they are Ma.”

The actor also gave a glimpse into the life of his mother through the Monday post, stating that she was someone who brought laughter and joy as well as the essence of life in all of them. He revealed that his mother sat beside them in the most desperate situations and " suddenly the softness of her palms took away all anxiety .. anxiousness .. and fear."