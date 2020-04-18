Amitabh Bachchan shares picture from premiere of Ramesh Sippy's Sholay in 1975: 'Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi'

New Delhi: Flipping through the pages of his early days in the cinema industry, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a throwback picture of his family from the premiere of his classic film Sholay.

The actor posted a monochrome picture featuring himself, his wife Jaya Bachchan, his mother Teji Bachchan and his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

While Amitabh and his mother are seen in the middle of a conversation, Jaya Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan are seen seated and listening to the two.

T 3504 - At Premiere of SHOLAY , 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya, a bow tied moi .. Jaya looking so pretty .. !

This was 35mm print, 70mm stereo was stuck in Customs ,& came out after premiere over .. a few of us stayed back and watched it again till 3 am ! pic.twitter.com/WgF9X9kumR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

Ramesh Sippy directorial film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed.

