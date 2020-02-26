You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan shares behind-the-scene images with Ranbir Kapoor from sets of Brahmastra

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared behind-the-scene images with Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The sci-fi drama, expected to release in December this year, sees Kapoor and Bachchan share screen space with Alia Bhatt.

Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna also feature in Brahmastra in pivotal roles.

Posting a collage of pictures from the sets, Amitabh accompanied the image with a note on Ranbir. Praising the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor for his "enormous talent", Bachchan confessed that Kapoor was one of his favourite actors.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post with Ranbir Kapoor

The movie will see Ranbir playing Shiva, a character with special powers, and Alia will essay a character named Isha. Alia had previously said Brahmastra will "take cinema to another level."

About the constant delay on the film, Bhatt had earlier told reporters, "That's because it's a really different kind of a film. So good things take time."

On 4 March last year, the makers and the cast of the film gave its fans a glimpse of the film’s logo in the sky at the concluding day of Kumbh Mela. This is the first time ever where the makers of a film have involved drones and announced the logo on such a huge scale on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

While Ranbir has previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Alia and Ayan are working together for the first time. Brahmastra also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration.

The Dharma Productions backed magnum opus will hit cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

