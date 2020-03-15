Amitabh Bachchan sends congratulatory letter to Radhika Madan for her performance in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium

Radhika Madan who recently teamed up with Irrfan Khan for the just-released movie Angrezi Medium is "overwhelmed" after receiving a handwritten appreciation letter from legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for her stunning performance.

The 24-year-old actor on Saturday shared a picture on Instagram of the handwritten letter along with some flowers which were sent by the Big B of Bollywood for the stellar performance delivered by the actor.

Alongside the post, the actor wrote

Madan plays the role of a daughter to Irfan Khan. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie hit the big screens on 13 March and had collected Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

