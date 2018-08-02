Amitabh Bachchan remembers fatal Coolie accident; SRK calls Anil Kapoor his Fanney Khan: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Alia Bhatt shares a picture of herself clicked by Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself clicked by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, whom she called an "amaze photographer". The two are also co-stars in Ayan Mukherji's Brahamastra, which also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Anil Kapoor his 'real life Fanney Khan'

He is truly one of the kindest actor's you will ever meet. That very quality of his makes @iamsrk a #FanneyKhan in my eyes. Thank you for the person that you are and for always being so supportive. pic.twitter.com/rLVOhYq2kC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 2, 2018

In a video shared by Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh recounted his days as a young actor and how Kapoor had always been a source of inspiration for him. He said he was thankful for Kapoor's encouragement and support. "I have never expressed this, but I love him because he’s my Fanney Khan," said Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans who prayed for his recovery after Coolie accident

T 2885 - To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks .. it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan thanked all fans and followers who wished for his recovery after he was fatally injured while shooting for Coolie. Calling 2 August his second birthday, the actor said it was his well-wishers' prayers that kept him alive.

Aishwarya poses for the cover of Brides Today

✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 31, 2018 at 4:17am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the August cover girl of Brides Today magazine. Shot against the picturesque backdrop of Paris, the actress can be seen wearing a multicoloured candy-striped dress. Bachchan was recently in France along with her daughter Aradhya, and the two even visited Disneyland.

Farah Khan shares a throwback photo with Karan Johar and Tabu



Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a candid photo from the 90s of herself along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Tabu. Poking fun at Johar, she wrote that Tabu clearly was not appreciating the look Johar was sporting.

