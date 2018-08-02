You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan remembers fatal Coolie accident; SRK calls Anil Kapoor his Fanney Khan: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 20:24:17 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Alia Bhatt shares a picture of herself clicked by Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself clicked by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, whom she called an "amaze photographer". The two are also co-stars in Ayan Mukherji's Brahamastra, which also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Anil Kapoor his 'real life Fanney Khan'

In a video shared by Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh recounted his days as a young actor and how Kapoor had always been a source of inspiration for him. He said he was thankful for Kapoor's encouragement and support. "I have never expressed this, but I love him because he’s my Fanney Khan," said Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans who prayed for his recovery after Coolie accident

Amitabh Bachchan thanked all fans and followers who wished for his recovery after he was fatally injured while shooting for Coolie. Calling 2 August his second birthday, the actor said it was his well-wishers' prayers that kept him alive.  

Aishwarya poses for the cover of Brides Today

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the August cover girl of Brides Today magazine. Shot against the picturesque backdrop of Paris, the actress can be seen wearing a multicoloured candy-striped dress. Bachchan was recently in France along with her daughter Aradhya, and the two even visited Disneyland.

Farah Khan shares a throwback photo with Karan Johar and Tabu


Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a candid photo from the 90s of herself along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Tabu. Poking fun at Johar, she wrote that Tabu clearly was not appreciating the look Johar was sporting.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 20:27 PM

tags: #Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan #Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Fanney Khan #Ranbir Kapoor #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide

also see

Salman Khan in new still from Bharat; Varun Dhawan holidays in London: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Salman Khan in new still from Bharat; Varun Dhawan holidays in London: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Amitabh Bachchan on sets of Brahmastra; Kiara Advani celebrates birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Amitabh Bachchan on sets of Brahmastra; Kiara Advani celebrates birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ekta Kapoor reveals first look of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ekta Kapoor reveals first look of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot: Social Media Stalkers' Guide