Amitabh Bachchan records song with granddaughter Aaradhya, shares update on social media

'When granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the studio and make music,' wrote Amitabh Bachchan in an Instagram post

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recorded a song with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The 78-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share a picture from a recording session at a studio.

T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal !

Better off making music with the family .. pic.twitter.com/6Tt9uVufbp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2020

Nine-year-old Aaradhya's parents -- actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also present at the studio.

Amitabh also shared a photo with his granddaughter on Instagram.

It is not known whether the song is part of a film or special collaboration.

Amitabh, who made his debut in playback singing with the song 'Mere Paas Aao' in the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal, has lent his voice to songs like 'Rang Barse' from Silsila (1981) and 'Main Yahan Tu Wahan' from Baghban (2003), among others.

The veteran actor will next feature in Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre.