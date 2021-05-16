Amitabh Bachchan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, shares update on Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan, who had taken the first jab last month, received the second dose of COVID-19 on Saturday
Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 78-year-old star, who had taken the first jab last month, took to Instagram to give an update to fans and followers.
"Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.." Bachchan captioned a picture of him receiving the shot.
Check out the post here
In April, the veteran actor had said that all eligible members of his family, except actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Abhishek was away shooting for his upcoming social comedy Dasvi.
Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, actor and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus .
On 1 March, the government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.
