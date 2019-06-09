You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to long-time secretary Sheetal Jain after his death: Carried the burden of my work for 40 years

Press Trust of India

Jun 09, 2019 16:30:33 IST

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's longtime secretary and film producer Sheetal Jain passed away Saturday morning. He was 77.

Jain had been working with the Bachchan family closely for over 36 years. He had also produced Bachchan and Govinda 1998 starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Sheetal Jain (right) alos produced Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Twitter

As per reports, Jain died in his sleep.

The last rites, which were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Saturday evening, were attended by Bachchan, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Bachchan paid tributes to Jain on his blog and remembered him as "a simple man".

The actor, who helped carry the mortal remains of his close associate along with Abhishek Bachchan, said Jain was the picture of sincerity and honesty.

"He carried the burden of my work for almost 40 years... gentle, diligent, humble and the picture of sincerity and honesty... today I carried him to his last journey.

"Sheetal Jain my manager, secretary through thick and thin, passed away this morning after a short but severe battle in hospital... and flashes of his association through these 40 years, as a member of the family swept by," Bachchan wrote.

The Badla star said now there is a "vacuum" in his office and in their family.

Besides Bachchan, actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also remembered Jain.

