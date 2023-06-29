Recently, veteran star Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog about his encounter with a girl selling roses on a rainy day of the Mumbai city. Expressing his feelings and emotions through words, Bachchan wrote- “She stood there, a little one, half drenched in the heavy downpour a while before, a small bunch of red roses, worn out by rain and time, wrapped in rough paper plastic, moving from car window to car window at the traffic stop .. an expectation for the sale to feed herself and perhaps a few other small in her family .. on her soft weather-worn face.”

He added, “In a while as she got disinterested rebuttals from the cars ahead .. I was seeing her .. I beckoned her .. the Police cop car in security behind gave warning signals to her .. do not approach .. she backed off for a while .. then when she noticed I was calling her .. she expressed apprehension to both the Police and then the window on mine that I was lowering for her.”

He ended his blog by writing- “I have nothing more to say on this Blog but to express the face of that little one on getting a reward of feeding not just herself, but perhaps many more of her family .. for days perhaps .. The face of hunger being taken care of .. the face of fulfilment .. the face of, is this really happening to me .. the face of wanting to rush to the rest of the family to share her exuberance and joy.”

Bachchan has been seen in films like Jhund, Brahmastra, Runway 34, Uunchai, Goodbye in recent times. He’s now gearing up for Project K with Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone. He also has Section 84 coming up with Diana Penty.

