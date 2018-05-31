Amitabh Bachchan introduces Network 18's Mission Poshan, a step towards malnutrition-free India

Narendra Modi had launched the National Nutrition Mission, or Poshan Abhiyan on 8 March, 2018 in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. In support of that movement, Horlicks and Network 18 have joined hands for India’s biggest nutrition campaign – Horlicks-Network18 Mission Poshan – Bhavishya Roshan.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on 31 May and announced the launch of Mission Poshan with a string of posts.

T 2823 - Did you know that 50% of world’s undernourished children are in India, in our country - We need to start the fight against malnutrition NOW! @MissionPoshan @Network18Group @Horlicks_india @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/uQfjIwSa7I — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 31, 2018

Of the various issues that India has been grappling for ages, malnutrition happens to be one of the most alarming ones. With an average population of nearly 1.4 billion people, access to food and basic nutrition is both a daunting challenge as well as an indispensable motive for the Government of India.

Horlicks-Network18 Mission Poshan aims to reduce the level of stunting, undernutrition, anaemia and low birth weight among infants. In order to attain its objective, the campaign plans to conduct various nutrition outreach programmes in both the rural as well as urban India. Mission Poshan also aims to raise funds and provide food for the first 1000 days to the malnourished children in the country, reports News18.com.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 16:43 PM