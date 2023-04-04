Indians and their love for ‘jugaad’ have always made a hell of trending and entertaining content online. And why not? Creativity along with a bit of quirkiness always goes a long way. So was the case with an elderly man who has gone viral for his ‘desi jugaad’ to beat the heat. A video of a Hindu priest has caught attention where the man can be seen donning a unique helmet that has a fan and a solar panel attached to it. The video has caught a lot of attention from social media users including Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as well. The senior-most actor who is an avid social media user also came across the video and shared it on his Twitter handle.

Praising the innovative idea of the man, he wrote, “India the Mother of invention .. Bharat Mata Ki Jay.”

T 4605 – India the Mother of invention .. भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZW3xyXLnsk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2023

In reaction to the post, the actor’s fans couldn’t help but agree with him. A user wrote, “A summation of what makes India tick – enterprising, resourceful and most importantly frugal with innovations”, while another one wrote, “Make in India.”

“Hahaha. This is super cool. Not a bad idea…”, another one wrote.

Meanwhile, speaking about the video, it originally emerged in September 2022 from the streets of Uttar Pradesh where the man sporting a ‘sadhu (priest) look was seen strolling with the portable helmet on his head. The yellow-coloured helmet had a solar panel on its back which was directly connected to a small fan fixed toward the front of his face.

Since then, the video has been continuously buzzing over the internet with social media users praising the man for coming up with such an innovation.

Big B who is going headstrong on his professional front is presently on a brief break after he recently suffered a muscle tear during the shooting of a film. He is gearing up for his upcoming release Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and now also announced his next project titled Section 84.

