Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi’s mystery thriller Chehre to have theatrical release on 30 April

Chehre was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Press Trust of India February 23, 2021 16:11:00 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Emraan Hashmi-led mystery thriller Chehre is set to have a theatrical release on 30 April.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Both actors took to social media and shared the first look as well as the release date of the film

Chehre is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chehre will be Bachchan’s first release of 2021. He will follow it up with Sairat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's Jhund, due to come out on 18 June.

Hashmi, meanwhile, will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster-drama Mumbai Saga, scheduled to open theatrically on 19 March.

Updated Date: February 23, 2021 16:11:00 IST

